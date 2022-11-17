MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Thursday hiked the benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 5 percent, as earlier announced. The BSP said this was to match the US Federal Reserve's earlier adjustment and to tame inflation.

The overnight reverse repurchase rate has been adjusted by a cumulative 300 bps points this year as inflation continues to rise.

Inflation hit 7.7 percent in October, its highest in nearly 14 years. The rise in the consumer price index was much faster than the government's 2 to 4 percent target range.

Thursday's interest rate adjustment is likely to have already been priced in by the market, Sun Life of Canada Philippines Equity Portfolio Manager Rod Christopher Barit said on Thursday.

Barit said analysts are now monitoring the December adjustments by the US Fed, which is widely seen to slow down to 50-bps from the successive 75-bps point hike in the previous meetings.

"We think this is priced in, this has been communicated well by the BSP earlier this month. It will be more of a surprise if it won’t be 75-basis points. What we’re looking at right now, it’s not the 75-bps today but the December rate hike," Barit said.

"The consensus right now is another 50 bps in December, which is lower than 75 bps," he added.

