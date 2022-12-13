Globe, partners land subsea cable in Boracay

MANILA - Globe Telecom along with its partners Eastern Communications and InfiniVAN Inc marked a milestone as the $150 million Philippine Domestic Submarine Cable Network (PDSCN) landed in the paradise island of Boracay.

The project landed in Aklan on Nov. 25 which would improve connectivity on the tourist island, the telco said in a statement.



“The importance of widespread and reliable connectivity has become more apparent if we are to build a digital economy. We continue with our investments in fiber connectivity to our many islands so we can help in nation-building and drive economic growth,” said Ernest Cu, Globe Group President and CEO.

Boracay is the 20th landing point under the projects. Globe said it targets 33 sites across the country.

Boosting connectivity in Boracay is crucial since it is among the most popular destination in the country and is considered a "strategic landing point" to strengthen network capacity and resiliency, said Arlene Jallorina, Globe Business Vice President for Strategic Infrastructure Investments.

“We believe improved connectivity in Boracay can help boost tourism again after the dragging impact of the pandemic,” Jallorina said.

Globe said PDSCN aims to cater to previously unserved and underserved areas in the country.

