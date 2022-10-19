Globe, partners bring subsea cable project to Cebu

A cross section of the PDSCN double-armored fiber optic cable. Handout

MANILA - Globe Telecom, along with its partners Eastern Communications and InfiniVAN Inc, on Wednesday said they have brought the Philippine Domestic Submarine Cable Network (PDSCN) to Mactan Island in Cebu.

Fiber cables were deployed in Lapu-Lapu City in Mactan, Cebu as part of the country's longest submarine fiber cable network, Globe said in a statement.

Mactan is the 10th landing point of the subsea cable project, it added.



This will improve internet connectivity, voice and SMS service through fiber optic cable technology, the telco said.



"Globe, in collaboration with like-minded organizations, is able to provide stronger connectivity services that can improve customer experience and contribute to the country’s digitalization,” Arlene Jallorina, Vice President for Strategic Infrastructure Investments for Globe Business, Enterprise Group.

Globe said the $150-million PDSCN, which covers a total cable distance of about 2,500 kilometers, aims to improve connectivity in the country and to bring fiber to unserved areas.

Other landing sites of the subsea cable are in Lucena City, Quezon, Boac, Marinduque, Calatrava, Romblon, Placer, Masbate, Iloilo City, Bacolod City, Roxas City, Siargao, Surigao del Norte, and Palompon, Leyte.

