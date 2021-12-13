MANILA - The National Privacy Commission said Monday it is working with BDO Unibank to find out whether personal information of consumers was compromised following a string of hacking complaints over the weekend.

BDO has 72 hours or 3 days from the reported incident to deliver a report to the National Privacy Commission to determine if a data breach occurred, Chairman Raymund Liboro told ABS-CBN News

Liboro said BDO has already reached out regarding the incidents over the weekend which resulted in multiple BDO depositors losing money to cyber criminals.

"Ang kanilang (their) data protection officers have already reached out to the National Privacy Commission and we are waiting for them to come up with the notification if it is warranted," he said.

"We are giving them that allowance to come up with their own findings," he said.

Liboro said it remains unclear whether or not the cyber criminals responsible for the attack also used data from the bank. An NPC report will be prepared on the BDO hacking, if a data breach indeed occurred, he said.

Recently, data of some 22,000 data subjects were limitedly compromised in a ransomware attack on S&R Membership Shopping.

There has also been a significant uptick in phishing and smishing attacks designed to steal personal data from unsuspecting individuals.

The public should be more vigilant as cybercrimes rise during the holidays, Liboro said.

Meanwhile, Deputy House Minority Leader and Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate has filed a resolution calling for a legislative investigation into the BDO attacks.

The resolution directs the House of Representatives, through the committee on banks and financial intermediaries, to investigate the "widespread fraudulent online bank withdrawal from clients of BDO," in aid of legislation.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas earlier said it was monitoring the incident. BDO for its part said it would reimburse stolen funds but it yet to release the total amount involved in the incident.

RELATED VIDEO: