MANILA - S&R Membership Shopping on Wednesday said limited contact information of its members may have been compromised in a recent cyber attack.

In a statement, S&R said it has been a target of a recent attack that prompted it to ramp up its cybersecurity protocols.

"Limited membership data, which are confined to contact information, may have been compromised," S&R said.

But it assured members that credit card and other financial information "are safe and secured" and are covered by encryption measures.

"Our business was not affected, and we continue to deliver a convenient and fulfilling member-customers shopping experience," it added.

S&R said it has been reinforcing its security to protect its system.

The incident has also been reported to the National Privacy Commission as required by law.

