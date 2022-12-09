Meralco announces electric bill hike for December

MANILA - Meralco on Friday said electric bills would increase in December after the refunds mandated by the energy regulator have been exhausted.
Electric bills will increase by P0.33 per kwh for the month, the utility distributor said,
For example, a household consuming 200 kwh will see an increase of P66 in their bill.
Other sample computations:
• 200kwh = P66
• 300kwh = P99
• 400kwh = P132
• 500kwh = P165
The Energy Regulatory Commission earlier ordered Meralco to refund some P13.8 billion to its customers in a span of 24 months.
