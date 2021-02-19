ERC orders Meralco to refund P13.8 billion to customers

Energy Regulatory Commission orders Meralco to refund P13.8 billion to customers, an average of P0.15 per kilowatt-hour in a span of 24 months. ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA—The Energy Regulatory Commission said Friday it has approved Meralco's request to refund a total of P13.8 billion to its customers.

The refund rate will be an average of P0.15 per kilowatt-hour to be paid out in a span of 24 months or “until the amount is fully refunded.”

“The Commission approved Meralco’s prayer for the issuance of a provisional authority to allow their customers to immediately enjoy the benefits of the proposed refund and provide immediate rate relief especially during this time of pandemic,” ERC Chairperson and CEO Agnes VST Devanadera said.

Energy Regulatory Commission, inatasan ang Meralco na magrefund ng P13.8 billion na katumbas ng bawas singil na P0.15/kwh sa loob ng 24 months. pic.twitter.com/7uwA5XqFKZ — alvin elchico (@alvinelchico) February 19, 2021

The ERC ordered Meralco to reflect the refund as a separate line item on customer power bills during the refund period, as stated below:

"As the regulator of the electric power industry, the Commission in determining its actions on applications filed before it, has the consumer welfare as its primary consideration, thus, our decision to immediately authorize the refund. We hope that the reduction in rate could help our consumers cope with the still ongoing pandemic,” Devanadera said.

RELATED VIDEO