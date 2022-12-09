President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. received from Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Felipe M. Medalla the first set of banknotes bearing their names and signatures in a ceremony held in Malacañang on Dec. 7, 2022. BSP

MANILA — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Friday unveiled the new banknotes bearing the signatures of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and BSP Gov. Felipe Medalla.

Marcos is the 17th President of the Philippines while Medalla is the 6th Governor of the BSP.

Their signatures will be included in the P20, P50, P100, P500 and P1,000 bills, the central bank said. The updated banknotes will be gradually released starting December 2022, it added.

The banknotes with the signature of the president and the BSP Governor. Photo: BSP

The newly printed banknotes will have the same design, size, dimensions and security features as the existing New Generation Currency (NGC) and enhanced NGC banknotes, the BSP said.

"The local currency has borne the signatures of the President of the Republic of the Philippines and the Governor of the Central Bank of the Philippines since 1949," the BSP said.

RA No. 7653 or the New Central Bank Act mandates that banknotes bear the signatures of the President and the BSP Governor.

