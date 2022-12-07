BSP presents new banknotes to Marcos Jr.

MULTIMEDIA

BSP presents new banknotes to Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Office of the Press Secretary

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks during the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) presentation of new Philippine banknotes bearing his and BSP Governor Felipe Medalla’s signature along with the new coin series with the BSP logo in Malacañang Palace on Wednesday. Marcos in his speech said the new polymer banknotes are “smarter, cleaner, stronger,” which serves as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic and added it promotes environmental sustainability due to its environment-friendly production.

