NLEX operator admits issues in RFID system, says reviewing suspension order

Vehicles pass through the Balintawak tollway along the North Luzon Expressway in Caloocan City on October 22, 2020. The Department of Transportation required tollways to go fully cashless to curb the spread of COVID-19. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation, operator of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Corp., on Monday admitted there were problems in the implementation of the cashless toll collection system in the tollway as it reviews the suspension order issued by the city government of Valenzuela City.

In an interview on Teleradyo, Atty. Romulo Quimbo Jr., the chief communications officer of MPTC, said they are still reviewing the suspension order issued by the city Monday afternoon.

He also said they are open to a dialogue between MPTC and Valenzuela City.

"Bukas naman kami doon sa pagpupulong, sa pag-uusap kung paano ma-resolve 'yung traffic situation sa Valenzuela City," Quimbo said.

(We are open to any dialogue, conversation on how we can resolve the traffic situation in Valenzuela City.)

Valenzuela City Mayor Rex Gatchalian on Monday served the city government's order suspending the business permit of MPTC for failure to comply with the city's demands to improve its service.

Quimbo assured the public that they are working on improving their service.

"Yung implementation naman po natin was not without problems. Gusto ko na rin kunin 'yung pagkakataon, at talagang tinatanggap po natin at ina-acknowledge natin na may technical problems. Pero 'yung mga problema natin, tinutugunan naman po natin," he said.

(Our implementation was not without problems. I want to take the opportunity, and we accept and acknowledge that there are technical problems. But we are working on resolving those problems.)

While they have yet to reach an agreement with the city government of Valenzuela, Quimbo said they will follow the order and allow motorists to pass through the toll gates in the city without collecting any toll fees.

Gatchalian earlier threatened to suspend the business permit of NLEX if its management does not fix the issues connected to the RFID installation drive, which has snarled traffic in the area.