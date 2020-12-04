Valenzuela mayor eyes suspending NLEX business permit if RFID mess not fixed

MANILA — Valenzuela City Mayor Rex Gatchalian on Friday threatened to suspend North Luzon Expressway's (NLEX) business permit if its management does not fix the issues connected to the RFID installation drive, which has snarled traffic in the area.

In a letter dated December 3, Gatchalian told Engr. Abraham Sales, the executive director of the Toll Regulatory Board, alleged that the “abysmal” RFID system contributed to the “chaos and exacerbated” the already bad traffic in the city.

NLEX cannot collect toll without a permit, Gatchalian also warned in a tweet.

“[R]emember ang isang company na walang business permit or suspended ang business permit ibig sabihin hindi [puwede] magnegosyo (mag-collect) sa city jurisdiction . . . makakadaan pero walang collection dapat,” he said.

(A company without a business permit or has a suspended business permit could not collect in the city jurisdiction. Vehicles could pass (the NLEX) but there would be no collection of fees.)

...makakadaan pero walang collection dapat. — Rex (@rex_gatchalian) December 4, 2020

Gatchalian has also given the company 24 hours to submit an action plan to the city government, and 72 hours to explain why the city should not suspend the company’s business permit.

BREAKING: Valenzuela City Mayor Rex Gatchalian threatens to suspend business permit of @NLEXexpressways if they fail to resolve issues with RFID system.



He had earlier complained of heavy traffic in Valenzuela caused by the company's ongoing RFID installation drive | @raffsantos pic.twitter.com/J0ZAU8s2Xn — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) December 4, 2020

The mayor earlier alleged that NLEX did not fix issues linked to the RFID system installation.

He added that the heavy vehicular traffic in the city was detrimental to the peace and order and welfare of Valenzuela residents.

The Metro Pacific Tollways Corp., which operates NLEX, SCTEX, among other expressways, earlier announced it would implement in its tollways 100-percent cashless payments starting on Nov. 2 in compliance with government measures to curb the coronavirus spread and to promote ease of passage. — Report from Raffy Santos, ABS-CBN News