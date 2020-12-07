Valenzuela mayor issues suspension order vs NLEX operator

MANILA (UPDATE) - Valenzuela City Mayor Rex Gatchalian on Monday served the city government's order suspending the business permit of Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation, operator of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Corp., for failure to comply with the city's demands to improve its service.

"We are not suspending any types of operations of NLEX. Wala sa kapangyarihan ko 'yun. Ang ginagawa ko lang, dahil sa mga violations sa kanilang business permit, sinuspend namin 'yung kanilang collecting power," Gatchalian told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo late afternoon of Monday.

(We are not suspending any types of operations of NLEX. I don't have the power to do that. What I did, because of their violations in their business permit, we merely suspended their collecting power.)

"Hindi muna sila puwedeng magnegosyo dito sa Valenzuela, pero tuloy ang mga motorista na makakadaan," Gatchalian added.

(They cannot do business in Valenzuela, but the motorists can freely use the expressway.)

Gatchalian noted that Valenzuela City is the gateway between Central Luzon and Metro Manila. "So you can imagine the volume of vehicles traversing our roads and using the NLEX services here," he said.

The supervisor of NLEX Corp., initially refused to receive the order, and said there are instructions from their office to continue operations.

But they later agreed to keep the booms up on the expressway, allowing motorists to pass through toll gates within Valenzuela City without having to pay any fee.

Gatchalian earlier threatened to suspend the business permit of NLEX if its management does not fix the issues connected to the RFID installation drive, which has snarled traffic in the area.

- with a report from Raffy Santos, ABS-CBN News