MANILA — Only excess funds of the Government Service Insurance System will be invested in the proposed Maharlika Investment Fund should it be approved by lawmakers, the head of the state-run pension fund for government workers said Tuesday.

The GSIS has committed to provide P125 billion in seed money for the sovereign wealth fund.

"Our assets under management are P1.5 trillion at nagkokolekta kami ng P26 billion a month," GSIS president and general manager Wick Veloso told ANC's "Headstart".

"Matapos naming maibigay ang aming obligasyon sa aming mga miyembro ay kailangan naming ma-invest and we have a rigorous policy of investment."

Being part of the governing board of the sovereign wealth fund will allow GSIS to ensure the same credit standards are applied, he said.

Veloso has also recommended inviting the Philippine Stock Exchange and Bankers Association of the Philippines to the board to ensure that the investments would be safe and secure.

For him, the state pension fund needs more opportunities to invest and earn better returns.

"Funds are being invested. Returns will accrue to the members," he said. "This will benefit them and that's what we're actually doing."

Labor and business groups have joined the growing opposition to the proposed MIF.

Under the proposal, the MIF will get allocations from the following government financial institutions:

P125 billion from Government Service Insurance System

P50 billion from Social Security System

P50 billion from the Land Bank of the Philippines

P25 billion from the Development Bank of the Philippines

P25 billion from the National Treasury

In a statement, the Makati Business Club, Management Association of the Philippines, UP School of Economics Alumni Association and others said they do not support the proposed sovereign wealth fund on the principles of fiscal prudence, solvency of social pension funds and contingent liabilities.

They said the Philippines has neither commodity-based surplus funds nor surpluses from external trade and state-owned enterprises that need to be deployed.

The country is also experiencing large deficits reflected by the decline in international reserves, the group said.

The groups added GSIS and SSS funds belonged to members and should not be exposed to higher-risk investments.