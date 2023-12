MANILA - AirAsia on Monday said it is extending its "birthday celebration" promo fares.

The low-cost carrier said flights to local destinations, including Puerto Princesa, Caticlan and Tagbilaran, are on offer with one-way base fares as low as P88.

Meanwhile, international destinations including Taipei, Osaka, Seoul, Tokyo and Bangkok are also on offer at large discounts.

The booking period is from December 4 to 10 this year, while travel period is from January 8 to September 30, 2024.