Traditional Korean houses at Jeonju City. Photo: Jeonju City

South Korea's capital, Seoul, has garnered the interest of tourists, thanks in part to the global popularity of K-pop and K-drama. But travelers seeking to escape the urban cacophony can try visiting the southwestern city of Jeonju, described as a hub of culture and cuisine.

Visitors can bask in Korean culture as they stroll the Jeonju Hanok Village, an area dotted with traditional houses called "hanok," while wearing the traditional hanbok clothing.

While roaming the village, visitors will also be treated to performances such as the pansori, a type of musical storytelling, and Joseon pop that brings modern twists to traditional Korean music.

Other attractions include the Gyeonggijeon Shrine, which houses the portrait of Joseon dynasty founder King Tae-jo, and the Pungnammun Gate, the southernmost gate among the city's four gates that is also designated as a national treasure.

Jeonju is also home to the National Intangible Heritage Center, which is devoted to preserving "intangible cultural heritage" such as music, dances and craft skills.

Interestingly, Jeonju is also a representative gourmet city, having been designated as a Creative City of Gastronomy by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). It is considered the home of the popular rich dish bibimbap.

Jeonju is also rich in events, hosting the Jeonju International Film Festival every spring as well as other celebrations like the Jeonju Bibimbap Festival.

"Based on its historical assets and cultural capabilities, Jeonju is striving to showcase the most authentic history and strengthen its identity by preserving valuable assets while boldly innovating what needs to be changed," said Jeonju Mayor Woo Beom-ki.

"I hope tourists will have wonderful experiences and memories in Jeonju, the most Korean city where tradition and modernity coexist," he added.

