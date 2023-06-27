Tourists wearing Hanbok, a Korean traditional dress, take pictures during a visit to the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea on March 30, 2023. Jeon Heon-Kyun, EPA-EFE/File

MANILA — The Ministry of Justice in Korea is now accepting applications for e-Group Visa for regular tourists, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in the Philippines said on Tuesday.

From June 27, a group with at least 3 members can apply for the e-Group Visa through the following designated travel agencies.

Airmark Tour and Development Inc.

Ark Travel Express Inc.

Grand Hope Travel, Inc.

Horizon Travel & Tours, Inc.

Island Resort Club Tour Services Inc.

Marsman Drysdale Travel Inc.

Pan Pacific Travel Corporation

Rajah Travel Corporation

Rakso Air Traven and Tours Inc.

Tourists could come from a company incentive tour group, an educational tour group below the collegiate level, or a regular tour group, the embassy noted.

But they should "enter and exit with same vessel, flight, or other same scheduled means of transportation," it said.

"e-Group Visa is applied online by the designated travel agencies through Korea Visa Portal," the embassy said.

It urged tourists to inquire at the accredited travel agencies for the application procedure and requirements.

Photo from Embassy of the Republic of Korea in the Philippines/Facebook