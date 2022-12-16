Tourists wearing the traditional 'Hanbok' Korean costume walk during a tour at the Gyeongbok Palace in downtown in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 5, 2018. Jeon Heon-Kyun, EPA-EFE/File

MANILA — The South Korean Embassy in Manila released on Friday revised guidelines on visa applications, which would allow all travel agencies to submit documents on behalf of applicants from next year.

Previously, only accredited travel agencies were authorized to file visa applications in behalf of individual applicants.

The accreditation of agencies will be abolished on Jan. 3, 2023, said the embassy.

"Due to the abolition, all travel agencies are allowed to deliver and submit visa application to the embassy on behalf of applicants," it said.



The embassy said travel agencies should secure one appointment slot for each application through its Online Visa Appointment System.

Agencies are also required to secure the number of slots corresponding to the actual number of visa applications that they will deliver.

The embassy noted an exemption that applies to up to 5 immediate family members of an applicant, "exclusively parents, wife or husband and children" who can be included into one appointment slot.

