Manila Water, partners ink deal to manage, operate Saudi Arabia water utility

MANILA - Manila Water and its international partners inked a 7-year deal to "manage, operate and maintain" the water and wastewater facilities of Saudi Arabia's North West Cluster, the company told the stock exchange on Friday.

Manila Water said together with Saur SAS and Miahona Company, the 7-year contract period will entail implementing "enabling projects and deployment of key personnel."

The North West Cluster is composed of the Madinah and Tabuk regions, the first of six contracts to be awarded to the private sector and part of the Kingdom's privatization program to improve the quality of water services.

Manila Water holds concessions in Metro Manila's East Zone, Boracay, Cebu, Clark in Pampanga, and Laguna.

It also has projects in Vietnam.