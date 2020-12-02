Consumers to see lower water rates in January 2021 on foreign currency adjustment

MANILA - Maynilad and Manila Water customers will see lower water rates by Jan. 1 next year.

Manila Water will cut water rates by P0.14 per cubic meter, while Maynilad will slash P0.05 per cubic meter, as announced by the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS).

The two water concessionaires attribute the rate cut on "foreign currency differential adjustment" or FCDA, as the Philippine peso strengthened against the US dollar and Japanese yen.

Singil sa tubig ng Maynilad at Manila Water, bababa dahil sa bawas dulot ng FCDA o Foreign Currency Differential Adjustment.

Mas lumakas kasi ang palitan ng piso kontra US dollar at yen.

Eto ang reduction simula Jan. 1, 2021:

Manila Water P0.14/cu m

Eto ang reduction simula Jan. 1, 2021:

Manila Water P0.14/cu m

Maynilad P0.05/cu m

For Manila Water residential customers, they can expect a P0.76 reduction in their monthly bill for those consuming 10 cubic meters or less, P1.69 lower for 20 cubic meters, and P3.54 for 30 cubic meters.

Maynilad customers can see a P0.05 cut on monthly bill for usage of 10 cubic meters or less, P0.64 less for 20 cubic meters, and P1.30 for 30 cubic meters.

02 December 2020

MWSS RO Confirms Tariff Reduction on Customers' Water Bills for the 1st Quarter of 2021

Manila Water services the East Zone which covers 23 cities and municipalities in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.



Maynilad, on the other hand, provides water for the West Zone which includes Manila, parts of Quezon City, Makati City, Caloocan, Pasay, Paranaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas and Malabon, as well as select areas in Bacoor and Imus and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta and Rosario in Cavite.