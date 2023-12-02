Go Negosyo holds Balik-Bayan 2023 program

Victoria Tulad, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Hundreds of overseas Filipino workers (OFW) and their relatives attended the 2023 Go Negosyo Balik-Bayan program held Saturday in Pasay.



The program “aims to provide business opportunities and investment matches to OFWS in order to encourage them towards entrepreneurship."

Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion said they wanted to help OFWs convert their skills into successful businesses and teach them how to properly use their earnings.



The Department of Education (DepEd) lauded Go Negosyo’s initiative.



“We applaud Go Negosyo’s Balik-Bayan program for introducing, developing and reinforcing the entrepreneurial acumen in our OFWs," Education Undersecretary Michael Poa said on behalf of Vice President Sara Duterte, who is also education secretary..

"This could be one of the best options that could convince OFWs to stay in the country instead of returning overseas to work away from their families longer than we could all imagine,” he said.



The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said 1.96 million Filipinos worked abroad from April to September 2022. Their total remittance reached P197 billion last year.



Poa said Duterte recognizes the immense contribution of OFWs to the country’s economy, but would want them to explore other platforms.



“You are more than the remittances that you send home and we want you to transform your ideas into thriving businesses,” the statement read.



Aside from holding sessions where experts gave advice on doing business, outstanding OFWs were also awarded during the program.

