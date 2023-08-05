Business Mentor: The joys of sharing and giving back

Throughout my life, I have been a firm believer in the notion that giving leads to blessings. This belief was instilled in me from a young age and guided me through my entrepreneurial journey. However, as I reflect on my 33 years of running a successful business, I can't help but ponder the true meaning of this saying.

Sixteen years ago, I was privileged to attend an event by the Philippine Center for Entrepreneurship, the driving force behind the Go Negosyo movement.

This experience opened my eyes to their clear intention and advocacy. Inspired by their mission to empower aspiring entrepreneurs, I dedicated my time to volunteer work, even if it meant sacrificing some of my business commitments.

Engaging in volunteer work has not only allowed me to impact others' lives positively, but it has also brought me immeasurable joy and personal growth.

I have witnessed firsthand the transformative power of sharing time through mentoring and supporting fellow entrepreneurs. The ability to guide and inspire others on their entrepreneurial journey is a privilege that I am grateful for.

Moreover, my involvement in volunteer work has connected me with like-minded individuals who share the same passion and advocacy. The camaraderie and support we provide one another have become a source of inspiration and motivation. Together, we work towards creating a better future for aspiring entrepreneurs and fostering the growth of our communities.

I have realized that the saying "the more you give, the more blessings you receive" is not just a cliché but a profound truth.

Giving our time, knowledge, and support can transform lives and make a lasting impact. The act of sharing goes beyond material possessions; it is about investing in the dreams and aspirations of others. Through this selfless act, we bless others and find fulfillment and joy in our lives.

