PH needs to upskill MSMEs amid rise of AI: Concepcion

MANILA — The Philippines needs to upskill its micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to insulate their businesses from the threats of artificial intelligence, Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion said on Tuesday.

The government should also train sari-sari store owners and other MSMEs on how they could effectively market their products online, he told state television PTV.

"AI is really accelerating at phenomenal phases and we want to ensure that our Filipino people will continue to be employed," he said.

"We have to upskill our MSMEs. What we have to do is upskill them so they can use the power of digital technology so that they can promote their products to the marketplace," he said.

Concepcion cited socialite Small Laude's rise from being a vlogger and influencer to selling her own products online.

"This young generation today, they are quite savvy when it comes to understanding this level of technology. Companies hire marketing managers, but today, they themselves promote their own products," he said.

"If we can develop hundreds of thousands of Small Laudes out there to promote their own products, it will be a big boost for greater inclusivity to everyone," he said.

Meantime, Concepcion said that the business process outsourcing industry could also be disrupted by AI.

The government has to "extend that helping hand in terms of providing access to capital, to mentors, to markets," he said.