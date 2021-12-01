MANILA—Several bills seeking to grant or renew the franchise of 6 broadcast firms, 8 telecommunication companies and 1 race-track operator were approved on second reading in the Senate on Wednesday.

The bills included 25-year renewals for the franchises of Cignal TV, Nation Broadcasting Corp., and Real Radio Network. Cignal TV, known for its satellite TV service, and Nation Broadcasting, which operates One Sports Channel 41 on TV and 92.3 News FM on radio, are subsidiaries of MediaQuest holdings.

Cignal’s franchise, originally granted to GV Broadcasting System, lapsed into law in 1995, while Nation’s franchise became law in 1998. Other broadcast franchises up for renewal that passed the second reading were for Franciscan Broadcasting Corp. and Soundstream Broadcasting Corp.

The plenary also passed the franchise application of Sulu-Tawi-Tawi Broadcasting Foundation to operate in the Sulu and Tawi-Tawi area.

A bill granting a franchise to Hapi Jockey Club to operate horse racing in southern Luzon provinces also passed second reading.

Meanwhile, predominantly provincial based telecom companies made up those whose franchises are up for renewal.

These are:

Independent Telephone Co. in Biñan, Laguna

Iriga Telephone Co. in Camarines Sur

Marbel Telephone System in South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and Sarangani

Mati Telephone Co. in Davao Oriental

Odiongan Telephone Corp. in Romblon

Panay Telephone Corp. in Aklan and Antique

RC Yulo Telephone System in Negros Occidental

Sultan Kudarat Telephone System in Sultan Kudarat

No individual amendment was raised for the said bills.

FROM THE ARCHIVES