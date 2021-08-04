Duterte grants 3 broadcast firms franchises

President Rodrigo Duterte gives a public statement on Aug. 2, 2021. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved licenses to operate for 3 broadcast firms, according to copies of franchise laws that Malacañang released on Wednesday.

The following laws were signed by Duterte:

Republic Act 11579 granting Servotron Industries, Inc. a radio and television broadcast franchise

Republic Act 11580 granting Christian Music Power, Inc. a franchise to operate and maintain radio stations

Republic Act 11582 granting Allied Broadcasting Center, Inc. a radio and television broadcast franchise

The President also approved a franchise for St. Jude Thaddeus Institute of Technology, Inc. to maintain television and radio stations in Surigao del Norte province and other areas.

He signed separate measures renewing the franchises of the following.

Blockbuster Broadcasting System, Inc.

Tagbilaran Broadcasting System, Inc.

Transpacific Broadband Group Int’l, Inc.

In July last year, the House Committee on Legislative Franchises denied ABS-CBN, then the country's largest broadcast network, its application for a new 25-year broadcast franchise, despite being cleared of alleged irregularities by relevant government agencies.

President Rodrigo Duterte had repeatedly threatened to shut down the network.

