PayMaya launches ‘travel section’ for cashless purchases of beep load, QR tickets

MANILA – Travelers can now buy QR bus tickets, and load beep cards and RFIDs for travel with PayMaya app, as it added a new "Travel section" for commuters, it said on Wednesday.

Contactless payment for these transportation modes would avoid long queues and help curb the spread of the coronavirus, PayMaya President Shailesh Baidwan said.

PayMaya noted that the QR tickets are valid 24 hours upon purchase, and can be used at Ayala and Market! Market! bus stations and at the Topline Express Ferry routes in Cebu.

It also said travelers can book flights with Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific through the Bills section of the app.

These services add to the current PayMaya offerings to pay for transport fares including taxis, ride-hailing services, buses, train lines, jeepneys, and even tricycles nationwide.