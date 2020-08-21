Transport authorities tap PayMaya for 'cashless' push

MANILA - E-wallet operator PayMaya said it partnered with transport authorities to help push for digitalization payments by enabling mass transit, transport hubs, gas stations, and delivery services, among others, with cashless payment solutions.

In a statement, PayMaya said it partnered with the Department of Transportation and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board to help transport providers use and accept contactless payments to limit the risk of spreading COVID-19.

PayMaya said it was enabling transport partners to accept contactless payments using card or e-wallet either inside vehicles, in transport hubs or via digital and mobile channels.

"We worked quickly with our partners to provide them with the necessary solutions and technologies to make this happen. We are glad that many transport operators are embracing this change, and have in fact accelerated their cashless deployments in partnership with PayMaya," said PayMaya president Shailesh Baidwan.

Commuters can top-up their beep cards using the PayMaya app and scan-to-pay in QR-enabled vehicles, the operator said.

PayMaya said it was also enabling Select P2P buses and ride-hailing services to also use card and QR payments in vehicles or when booking through apps or websites.

Select transit hubs such as the Araneta Bus port now offer QR and card payments, PayMaya said, adding that select gas stations have also adopted PayMaya point-of-sale devices.

Some government agencies will also soon allow cashless payments for motor vehicle registrations and renewals through their websites, it said.

"Our complete suite of cashless payment solutions can help empower all modes of transportation, from tricycle drivers, to jeepneys, all the way to premium taxis, buses, and other forms of mass transportation around the country," added Marvin Santos, Enterprise Head for the Public Sector of PayMaya.