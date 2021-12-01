MANILA - Google Philippines said Wednesday the tech giant would not accept election advertisements during the 2022 campaign and silence periods.

Official campaign period for candidates for president, vice president, senators and party-lists will be from Feb. 8 to May 7, 2022 as set by the Commission on Elections.

The measure covers election ads purchased through Google Ads, Display, Video 360 and Shopping platforms that advertisers intend to place on Google, YouTube and partner properties, Google said in a statement.

Also included are advertisements that promote or oppose any political party or the candidacy of any person or party for public office, it said.

"Google is focusing its efforts and resources on upcoming election-related initiatives which aim to help people access useful and accurate information via product features and media literacy programs, encourage participation in the voting process, and help protect the integrity of the elections," the company said.

Google said its efforts to support the elections kicked off earlier this year with the #MagpaRehistroKa campaign of COMELEC, among others.

It also hosted a website on Google Cloud to support voter registration campaigns. Google also launched a magazine to boost the fight against misinformation.

Meanwhile, several aspirants have started spending on Facebook ads and traditional media ahead of the official campaign period, according to reports published by the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism.

