Tired of trolls? Twitter says it's ready to flex 'muscle' in 2022 elections

MANILA - Social media plays a crucial role in spreading information during historically significant events, and Twitter is ready to put its "best foot forward" in the 2022 presidential elections, one of the social media giant's officials said in an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN News.

Twitter Southeast Asia managing director Arvinder Gujral said the company is ready to apply its past learnings from engaging in different elections globally.

"We have now built a muscle memory on elections and a template setting us up at least on our platform, we are able to present perspective, a healthy conversation on elections," Gujral said in an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN News.

Gujral said Twitter has "a set of teams that work on these efforts."

"They will take all the learnings that we have on previous elections to make sure that we put the right foot forward," he added.

Twitter said it is continuously ramping up efforts to protect public conversations on the platform.

For COVID-19, it has set guidelines and policies that identify when a piece of content is considered misleading, and set the boundaries for Tweet removal or account suspension.

To see updates on specific interests, users can now choose their preferred topics to follow, Gujral said.

Twitter, as a powerful tool, can be medium to spread good vibes in a sea of negativity today, Gujral said. The key is elevating credible information using various efforts to ensure that users get to see reliable data first, he said.

Filipinos still lead the world in terms of hours spent on social media with even longer hours, We Are Social and Hootsuite said in February. [LEAD https://news.abs-cbn.com/business/02/01/21/filipinos-lead-the-world-in-time-spent-on-social-media-internet]

Filipinos spent an average of 4 hours and 15 minutes each day on social media, the survey showed.

