Robinsons Gapan is conveniently located along the Pan-Philippine Highway in Gapan City. Handout

MANILA - Robinsons Land Corp said on Wednesday it opened its 54th mall located in Central Luzon as part of its expansion plans.

Robinsons Gapan, located along the Pan-Philippine Highway, opened on Nov. 29 and will serve the growing economic centers in the region, RLC said in a statement.

Robinsons Gapan is also RLC's 12th mall in Northern and Central Luzon and its second in Nueva Ecija. It is near the provincial capital Palayan and Cabanatuan as well as the towns in Bulacan province, the Gokongwei-led group said.

“As a growing and rapidly developing city, Gapan is a significant location for our next Robinsons Malls as it provides us a better opportunity to serve our customers not only within the area but also those from nearby communities," RLC Executive Vice President Faraday Go said.

Located in the center of the rice-producing region, the design is inspired by "rice crop," RLC said. Its facade and colors were dominated by earth tones of brown and beige, while its interiors feature "pilapil" or the pathways for the rice paddies, it added.

Its Atrium and its hallways were inspired by the shape of rice grains, it added.

Robinsons Gapan houses Robinsons Supermarket and Robinsons Department Store, Robinsons Movieworld, Eat Street, and other mainstream and local outlets, the operator said.

