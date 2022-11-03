Mall employees still highly encouraged to wear face masks

Administrators of the country’s major malls said they have already started allowing the voluntary use of face masks in their malls, following the order from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

SM Supermalls, Ayala Malls and Robinsons Malls on Thursday said they have already informed their merchants and service providers about the new policy.

“Ang ginawa po natin sa Ayala Malls, ay nagrelease po tayo ng memo sa ating mga merchants reiterating po kung ano po ang ni-release ng EO No. 7…We also spoke [to] and briefed our service providers regarding EO No. 7,” Pivi Diaz of Ayala Malls told Teleradyo.

“Kami po sa Robinsons Malls ay sumunod sa ipinagutos ng ating presidente na gawing boluntaryo ang pagsusuot ng face masks even indoors, sa loob po ng mall,” Joel Lumanlan of Robinsons Malls also said.

While the wearing of face masks is optional, mall administrators said they are still encouraging both their employees and their customers to continue wearing face masks and following minimum health protocols.

“We encourage also ‘yung mga customers natin to follow our safety protocols kasi it’s a shared responsibility naman po,” Diaz said.

“While it has become voluntary the use of face masks both indoor and outdoor in our mall, talagang ‘yung minimum health safety protocols ano, still going to be in place and we will encourage all our frontliners na magsuot pa rin ng face masks dahil ito ay para sa safety nila, safety ng customers,” Jon Jon San Agustin of SM Supermalls also said.

Marcos last week the voluntary use of face masks in both indoor and outdoor areas, except in health care facilities, medical transport vehicles and all forms of public transportation.