MRT-3 to resume operations Dec. 1 after rehabilitation works

Workers replace the rail turnouts near the Taft Avenue Station in Pasay City as part of the MRT-3's rehabilitation on November 29. The MRT-3's operations was suspended until November 30 to give way for the rehabilitation activity, as the railway aims to increase the trains' regular traveling speed from 50kph to 60kph by December. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The MRT-3 will resume operations on Dec. 1, after a 3-day break for maintenance and repair works, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said on Monday.

The first trip is scheduled at 4:37 a.m. from North Avenue station, followed by a 5:17 a.m. trip from Taft Avenue station, the DOTr MRT-3 said.

The trains can hold 30 percent passenger capacity which equals to 124 passengers per car or 372 passengers per train set, it added.

The rehabilitation covered the replacement of rail turnouts mainly in the area of Taft Avenue station, as MRT-3 aims to increase the trains' regular travelling speed from 50kph to 60kph for the month of December.