The MRT-3 test runs a train set that has just been recently overhauled at a speed of up to 50kph on October 29, 2020, as it prepares to deploy more trains in the coming days at faster travel times. The MRT-3 aims to have its trains travel at 50kph by November and at 60kph by December. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The MRT-3 will shut operations for two weekends this month, November 14 to 15 and 28 to 30, to give way to maintenance and repair works, the Department of Transportation said on Monday.

The repair covers bushing replacement, among others it said.

ANUNSYO PUBLIKO



Magpapatuloy ang scheduled weekend shutdown ng MRT-3 sa darating na ika-14 hanggang ika-15, at ika-28 hanggang ika-30 ng Nobyembre 2020, pic.twitter.com/96DSUNrmY6 — DOTr MRT-3 (@dotrmrt3) November 9, 2020

The railway was supposed to be shut from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 for the maintenance works but was suspended due to Typhoon Rolly.