DOTr suspends MRT-3 weekend shutdown, repair works due to typhoon Rolly

MANILA - Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade on Friday approved the recommendation of MRT-3's operator to suspend its scheduled weekend shutdown and repair works due to typhoon Rolly, DOTr said.

The railway was supposed to be shut from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 to give way to repairs related to rail replacements, DOTr-MRT3 director for operations Michael Capati said.

"Ito ay upang ma-protektahan ang mga manggagawa ng MRT-3 na magiging bahagi ng mga gagawing aktibidad sa mga nasabing petsa," the DOTr said in an advisory.

(This is to protect the workers of MRT-3 that will be part of the activities on the said dates)

The operator will soon announce the new dates for the shutdown, the DOTr said.

The railway will continue to operate on the said dates.

Capati said an announcement would likely be made before noon.