MRT-3 moves rail replacement works to October, November

The MRT-3 resumes operations on a limited capacity on July 13, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA - The MRT-3 will reschedule its planned weekend suspension of operations for rail replacement due to travel restrictions imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Transportation Department said Thursday.

The planned weekend suspension will be moved to October to November instead of August to September, upon the recommendation of Sumitomo-MHI-TESP, the DOTR said in a statement.

New weekend suspensions are as follows:

Oct. 10 to 11

Oct. 31

Nov. 1 to 2

Nov. 14 to 15

The rescheduling will not affect the targets of the train operator, maintenance provider Sumitomo said. It aims to increase train speed to 60 kph by December, the DOTr said.

The main train line earlier suspended operations after some 198 workers tested positive for COVID-19.