MULTIMEDIA
Ongoing MRT-3 rehabilitation
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 29 2020 05:45 PM
Workers replace the rail turnouts near the Taft Avenue Station in Pasay City as part of the MRT-3's rehabilitation on Sunday. The MRT-3's operations remain suspended until November 30 to give way for the rehabilitation activity, as the railway aims to increase the trains' regular traveling speed from 50kph to 60kph by December
