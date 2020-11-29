MULTIMEDIA

Ongoing MRT-3 rehabilitation

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Workers replace the rail turnouts near the Taft Avenue Station in Pasay City as part of the MRT-3's rehabilitation on Sunday. The MRT-3's operations remain suspended until November 30 to give way for the rehabilitation activity, as the railway aims to increase the trains' regular traveling speed from 50kph to 60kph by December