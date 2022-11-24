Shoppers transferring to Lazada? CEO reacts

MANILA -- E-commerce platform Lazada sees a very merry Christmas as sellers report an uptick in its sales this holiday season.

At the Pandesal Forum in Quezon City, Lazada Philippines CEO Carlos Barrera said the online shopping sector continues to grow in the Philippines, with Christmas being a special time for all businesses.

"We've been growing quite rapidly over the past few months. This Christmas season is looking really good," said Barrera.

Despite the pandemic, high inflation, and weakening of the peso in the past months, Barrera revealed that sales continue to grow.

He said many shoppers still buy things because of the many vouchers and free shipping coupons being offered.

Barrera also reacted to the issue that many transferred to Lazada from its rival Shopee, which found itself in hot water over one of its celebrity endorsers.

Barrera said Lazada's sales have grown, but it's hard to attribute it to that issue.

He added that sometimes, online noise or backlash does not necessarily impact negatively on the business.

"There are many many instances when people get upset about something, but then either they forget fast or they don't necessarily do the extra step of really changing the behavior," said Barrera.

Barrera said there are around 70 million Filipinos who have downloaded their app.

They want to help small entrepreneurs be better in their businesses because helping SMEs is also boosting the economy.

"We help all these sellers reach a good size becoming professional businesses. And they pay to make sure they are taxed, that they are growing and that they build a professional structure."

Barrera added, "If sellers succeed, we uplift the economy too."

Lazada has now partnered with the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc. to help small businesses that are members of the association to board the digital economy.

