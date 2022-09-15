Many Filipinos have been turning to e-commerce for their daily needs since the start of the pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- Lazada observed three top categories among Filipino shoppers during its recently concluded 9.9 sale.

In a statement released Thursday, the e-commerce platform said most users in the Philippines added beauty, fashion, and health and wellness products to their cart.

It added that top products during the September 9 sale event were unisex cotton jogger pants and anti-hair fall fortifying serum.

Lazada noted an 83% increase in bags and travel purchases by Filipino users during the 9.9 promo, compared to its sale event last March.

Four times more vouchers were redeemed than its 9.9 campaign in 2021, it added.

The e-commerce platform also reported that users doubled their shopping time spent on the app.

