SM City Grand Central in Caloocan set to open on Nov. 26

Artist’s Rendition of SM City Grand Central in Caloocan City. Handout

MANILA - SM Prime Holdings said Wednesday its latest mall SM City Grand Central is set to open on Nov. 26 in Caloocan City.

With 6 levels of retail space, it will add 116,000 sqm of gross floor area (GFA) to the company's mall portfolio, the Sy-led group said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

SM City Grand Central is located in Caloocan with connections to various transportation terminals such as the LRT 1 through the Monumento Station.

"As the economy starts to re-open given the improving COVID-19 condition in major key areas in the Philippines, primarily here in Metro Manila we are pleased to welcome customers to our newest mall, SM City Grand Central," SM Prime president Jeffrey Lim said in a statement.

The group said it would implement safety protocols for comfortable shopping and dining experience.

It will house 700 parking slots, and an indoor park, among others.

"As when this pandemic started, SM will continue to support the government's COVID-19 response program so that we can all look forward to a better and brighter year ahead," Lim said.

The retail sector, particularly malls, was among those hit by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as mobility restrictions significantly reduced foot traffic.

Mallgoers are slowly returning to malls, including children, after Metro Manila's restriction was eased to Alert Level 2.

RELATED VIDEO: