From SM City Daet Facebook page

MANILA - SM Prime Holdings said it will open SM City Daet on Oct. 15, Friday.

The new mall will be the company's first in Camarines Norte, and its third mall in the Bicol Region, the company disclosed to the stock market.

SM City Daet will be situated along the bustling Vinzons Avenue in Barangay Lag-on, and will have three levels of shopping, dining and entertainment destinations, SM Prime said.

“The opening of SM City Daet marks another milestone for SM Prime as we continue to weather the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. We hope that the opening of this mall, with safety protocols in place, will provide convenience, comfort and entertainment to our fellow Bicolanos in Camarines Norte,” SM Prime President Jeffrey C. Lim said.

The SM Cinema and other amusement centers will be open to the public once allowed to operate by the Inter-Agency Task Force, the company said.

Cinema operators have called on the government to allow theaters to accept fully vaccinated people subject to health protocols.

SM Prime's consolidated net income hit P11.6 billion in the first six months of 2021, up 12 percent from P10.4 billion in the first half of 2020.

RELATED VIDEO