DOLE yet to halt work of Skyway contractor after girder collapse, says Bello

A steel girder for a portion of the Skyway extension under construction crashed onto passing vehicles Saturday morning, leaving at least one dead and 4 others hurt. Photo courtesy of Norbertrey Dela Cerna

MANILA - The labor department said Tuesday it has yet to issue a work stoppage order for the contractor of the Skyway Extension Project after a steel girder fell and crushed vehicles along Muntinlupa’s East Service Road last Saturday, leaving 1 dead and 4 injured.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said he would base his decision on the report of the agency's regional director in Metro Manila, which has yet to reach his office.

"I was expecting the report yesterday. I’m not aware of any stoppage order issued by any of our underling, by our regional director of NCR (National Capital Region) or by executive director of the occupational safety and health center... On the basis of that report I will have to issue an order or memoranda," he told ANC's Headstart.

The Department of Labor and Employment’s (DOLE) National Capital Region (NCR) office on Monday issued a work stoppage order against EEI Corporation, the project contractor for the Skyway Extension Project after a steel girder fell and crushed vehicles along Muntinlupa’s East Service Road last Saturday, leaving 1 dead and 4 injured.

DOLE-NCR said the work stoppage order will cover the entire stretch of the project as they investigate possible violations concerning occupational safety and health standards (OSH).

The owner and contractors of the construction project are liable for the steel girder collapse, said Engr. Noel Binag earlier, executive director of DOLE's occupational safety and health center.

Project owner San Miguel Corporation (SMC) is required to file an incident report to the labor department within 24 hours or face penalty, Binag said.

The DOLE will then validate the firm's report and make a technical report that can be used by the victims' families to file a complaint, he added.

"If it’s true that somebody died and 4 were seriously injured, definitely this may be a basis for a criminal or civil action," Bello said.

SMC on Sunday extended assistance and apologized to the victims.