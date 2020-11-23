DOLE orders Skyway contractor to stop work after accident

A steel girder for a portion of the Skyway extension under construction crashed onto passing vehicles Saturday morning, leaving at least one dead and 4 others hurt. Photos courtesy of Norbertrey dela Cerna

MANILA - The Department of Labor and Employment’s (DOLE) National Capital Region (NCR) office has issued a work stoppage order against EEI Corporation, the project contractor for the Skyway Extension Project.

This was after a steel girder fell and crushed vehicles along Muntinlupa’s East Service Road last Saturday, leaving 1 dead and 4 injured.

DOLE said the work stoppage order will cover the entire stretch of the project as they investigate possible violations concerning occupational safety and health standards (OSH).

DOLE will also review licenses issued to the contractors and subcontractors. A team has been sent on site for an initial assessment, the agency said.

EEI Corporation and its subcontractors were also called to a meeting tomorrow, November 23 at the DOLE-NCR MUNTAPARLAS Field Office at 10 a.m. to allow them to explain their side.

The work stoppage order will remain until it is lifted by the DOLE-NCR.