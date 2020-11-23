RFID installation available in all toll lanes until Jan. 11: DOTr

Vehicles pass through the Balintawak tollway along the North Luzon Expressway in Caloocan City on October 22, 2020, more than a week before tollways go fully cashless on November 2. The DOTR requires tollways to go fully cashless to curb the spread of COVID-19. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Vehicles with no RFID stickers will not be apprehended until January 12 next year, the Department of Transportation said Monday.

The December 1 deadline is for the implementation of cashless transaction of toll operators, said Transportation Assistant Secretary Goddes Hope Libiran.

The public may get RFID stickers installed on their vehicle in all lanes of tollways until Jan. 11, she said, citing assurance from toll operators.

"There is no need to panic or worry kasi kung puno na ang slots ng online appointment systems at wala ka pang appointment by Dec. 1, dun ka mismo sa toll gate kakabitan," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(There is no need to panic or worry because if online appointment slots are full and you have no appointment by Dec. 1, you can get your RFID sticker installed at the toll gate.)

"Di naman kinakailangan na madaliin kasi pwede naman kayong kabitan during the time na scheduled kayong gumamit ng toll gate."

(It doesn't need to be rushed because you can get it installed during the time you're scheduled to use the toll gate.)

On January 12, toll operators will only assign one to two lanes for RFID sticker installation, the DOTr said in a Facebook post. Those who proceed to RFID lanes without stickers may be given a violation ticket, it added.

"Maaari silang ma-tiketan kung sila ay pipila sa mga RFID ONLY lane, lalo na kung sila ay magdudulot ng abala sa mga sasakyang nasa likuran nila," it said.

(Motorists can get violation tickets if they queue in RFID ONLY lanes, especially if they cause delay to other vehicles.)

Meantime, motorists with insufficient balance will be allowed to proceed and reload at a toll booth or at a top-up device after the toll gate, Libiran said.

The public is advised to get RFID stickers installed by toll operators to ensure it works, she added.