DOTr moves to Dec. 1 implementation of cashless toll transactions

Vehicles pass through the Balintawak tollway along the North Luzon Expressway in Caloocan City on October 22, 2020, more than a week before tollways go fully cashless on November 2. The DOTR requires tollways to go fully cashless to curb the spread of COVID-19. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Transportation said Wednesday it moved to December 1 from November 2 the enforcement of mandatory cashless toll transactions.

The agency earlier issued the order to avoid traffic congestion in toll plazas. RFID installation lanes will remain available as the deadline will no longer be extended beyond this date, it said.

Motorists who fail to comply will be apprehended and issued a citation ticket, it added.

"Now, we are extending the deadline to give further consideration. Let us use the extension wisely,” DOTr Assistance Secretary Mark Pastor said in a statement.