GCash eyes expansion to B2B transactions

MANILA - GCash is looking to expand its services to business-to-business transactions, the company said on Tuesday.

The Ayala-led fintech, which already dominates the e-wallet market in the country, said it has begun beefing up its services for enterprise customers.

“I think to really transform the nation we start playing in the B2B space. We can’t just be one of the players, we need to really address the pain points and the friction that’s in the B2B space to make it a more meaningful play for us,” said GCash president and CEO Martha Sazon.

The company however did not detail how it plans to move into the B2B market, but added that it also already offers partner marketing solutions to businesses, both big and small.

GCash said it can already be used by Filipinos for payments abroad through its partnership with Alipay and Visa.

GCash is the Philippines’ only double unicorn with a valuation of over $2 billion.