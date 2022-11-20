MANILA - Malacañang said on Sunday that Thai companies have expressed interest in investing in infrastructure, transportation, tourism, food security and other industries in the Philippines.

Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries, said this during a conference with Thai business leaders and Philippine economic managers and officials in Bangkok on Saturday, according to the Palace.

“We are ready to support… investing in food security and infrastructure such as transportation and promoting tourism with the Philippines to enhance the business sector for mutual expansion between the two countries in the future,” Thiennukul said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr is wooing Thai business leaders to invest in the Philippines and strengthen economic cooperation between the country and its ASEAN neighbors, the palace said.

RELATED VIDEO