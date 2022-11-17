Home > News Marcos, Xi hold bilateral meeting in Thailand ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 17 2022 09:50 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. holds one-on-one talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC Summit in Bangkok. Marcos Jr. was expected to raise the West Philippine Sea issue during the bilateral meeting. The Philippine president has been pushing for the approval of a code of conduct in the disputed waters. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 17, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, Read More: ANC The World Tonight Bongbong Marcos Xi Jinping West Philippine Sea South China Sea APEC Summit /news/11/17/22/doh-iaaral-na-gawing-standard-ang-sahod-at-benepisyo-ng-mga-nurse/news/11/17/22/students-protest-mandatory-rotc/video/business/11/17/22/ph-shares-climb-back-above-6400/video/news/11/17/22/tulfo-villar-clash-on-land-conversion/entertainment/11/17/22/neil-arce-hits-fake-news-about-him-wife-angel-locsin