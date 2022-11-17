Home  >  News

Marcos, Xi hold bilateral meeting in Thailand

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 17 2022 09:50 PM

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. holds one-on-one talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC Summit in Bangkok.

Marcos Jr. was expected to raise the West Philippine Sea issue during the bilateral meeting.

The Philippine president has been pushing for the approval of a code of conduct in the disputed waters. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 17, 2022
