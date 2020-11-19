1M Maynilad customers hit by water interruption; 38,000 Meralco users still without power

ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Josefina Viray and her neighbors in Tandang Sora Avenue have no water supply since Tuesday.

They claim Maynilad did not follow its own rotational water schedule, when the company said it will only last 12-16 hours per day.

Residents expressed, a 5 to 6 hour window would be enough to use for cooking, cleaning and laundry.

When a water tanker of Maynilad stopped beside a mall to give water to a dialysis center, residents trooped to the truck with their pails and water containers.

Many of them walked for around 200 meters with their pails and water containers as the truck cannot proceed to their area.

Related video:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Maynilad explained it continues to have difficulty in producing the needed quantity of potable water to service all customers.

It apologized to consumers who have had no water for two straight days and those who did not have water supply in the schedule provided for by the water concessionaire.

Maynilad says there are still 1 million customers or around 7 million consumers who are affected by the interruption, as the concessionaire continues to clean the sludge coming from the raw water in Angat Dam.

Maynilad said it will resume normal operations on November 24, Tuesday.



Meanwhile, some residents of Brgy. Cutcut in Guiguinto, Bulacan still do not have electricity a week after Ulysses hit.

Some of them have already spoiled food that were supposed to be frozen while others fell ill due to hot weather.

Meralco, in its latest advisory said there are still around 38,826 customers or 0.55 percent of the total number of customers with no power.