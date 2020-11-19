Water service interruption extended in some areas as high turbidity 'sustained': Maynilad

A local resident filling water in containers. FILE

MANILA - Maynilad on Thursday said the sustained inflow of turbid water from Ipo Dam is preventing it from meeting its target production level, resulting in prolonged water interruption for some of its customers in elevated portions of the concession area.

"This affected network pressure, and the impact was immediately felt in elevated portions of our concession area. Hence, some of our customers in high-lying areas are currently experiencing a longer service interruption than scheduled," Maynilad said in an advisory.

Maynilad said it started filling up the basins of their La Mesa Treatment Plant Wednesday evening after removing the sludge which accumulated due to "inflow of highly turbid water" caused by Ulysses.

"Our technical team is now implementing system adjustments at the plant to address this concern... we have increased our mobile water tanker complement in the area, and are also asking for assistance from the LGU and the local fire bureau to add to our fleet of water tanker deliveries. We apologize for the inconvenience, and continue to ask for our customers' patience as we facilitate the clearing operations at our treatment facilities that were affected by Typhoon Ulysses," it said.

Maynilad and Manila Water last week said some of their customers experienced water interruption even after Typhoon Ulysses had left the Philippine landmass due to increased turbidity level of raw water.