From high-flying CEO to food delivery guy, AirAsia's Tony Fernandes tries new gig

MANILA - Tony Fernandes, the co-founder of one of Asia's biggest budget carriers, will soon be trading his cushy CEO chair for the spartan seat of a motorbike as he goes from corporate executive to food delivery guy, the company confirmed on Wednesday.

As the pandemic roils economies around the world and crushes the bottomline of some of the biggest businesses, AirAsia's high-flying chief will soon be swapping jets for scooters.

But not really.

While Fernandes may soon be seen in the streets of Malaysia delivering food, this is part of AirAsia's campaign to draw attention to a new line of business that was born out of the pandemic-- airasia food.

On its website, the airline said it ventured into the food delivery business in March this year after quarantine restrictions grounded flights in Malaysia.

To date, more than 200 current and former AirAsia employees have enrolled in the service, earning an additional income while further expanding the delivery coverage for airasia food, the company said.

“Many cabin crew from the airline business joined forces to support local businesses through a food delivery service underpinned by Teleport, AirAsia’s logistics venture under its digital arm," said Sabrina Khaw, head of airasia food.

In just 3 months, airasia food has served 500 restaurants around Kuala Lumpur and nearby areas and delivered close to 15,000 orders.

“As food deliveries look set to be part and parcel of our everyday life, we are working on expanding our reach to the rest of ASEAN" she added.

Fernandes himself is set to join the company's food delivery fleet, for its upcoming Christmas campaign.

“He is in the process of obtaining his B2 motorbike license and will be making surprise food deliveries in person next month," Khaw said.