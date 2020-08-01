Kuala Lumpur, Taipei added to AirAsia destinations in August

AirAsia added four more international destinations to its roster flights this month, as the airline continued to gradually expand its operations.
The company announced on Saturday that it has opened its routes to Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok-Don Mueang, Chengdu, and Taipei for passengers coming from Manila.
Below are AirAsia's updated domestic and international flights:
